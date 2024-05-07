United Microelectronics April Sales Up 6.93% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) reported unaudited net sales for the month of April 2024. For the month of April, net sales were NT$19.74 billion compared to NT$18.46 billion, prior year, an increase of 6.93%. For the period of Jan.-Apr., net sales were NT$74.37 billion compared to NT$72.67 billion, previous year, up 2.34%.

UMC is a global semiconductor foundry company. It provides IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry.

