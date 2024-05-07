News & Insights

Markets
UMC

United Microelectronics April Sales Up 6.93% YoY - Quick Facts

May 07, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) reported unaudited net sales for the month of April 2024. For the month of April, net sales were NT$19.74 billion compared to NT$18.46 billion, prior year, an increase of 6.93%. For the period of Jan.-Apr., net sales were NT$74.37 billion compared to NT$72.67 billion, previous year, up 2.34%.

UMC is a global semiconductor foundry company. It provides IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.