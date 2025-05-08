United Microelectronics April Revenue Up 3.61%

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) Thursday announced an increase in April revenue compared to the prior year. For the January to April period, revenues were up 5.30 percent.

April revenues were NT$20.454 billion, up 3.61 percent from $19.74 million in the prior year.

January to April revenues came in at NT$78.313 trillion from NT$74.373 trillion a year ago.

