United Micro Electronics Q2 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - United Micro Electronics (UMC) reported second quarter net income to the shareholders of the parent of NT$8.90 billion, compared to NT$13.79 billion, prior year. Earnings per ordinary share was NT$0.71 compared to NT$1.11. Earnings per ADS was $0.12. Gross margin was 28.7%, and operating margin was 18.4%.

Second quarter consolidated revenue was NT$58.76 billion, up 3.4% from a year ago. Wafer shipments were 967K compared to 831K, last year. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

