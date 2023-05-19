United Maritime (USEA) Declares $0.08 Dividend

United Maritime said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.01%, the lowest has been 4.24%, and the highest has been 22.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.81 (n=40).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Maritime. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USEA is 0.00%, a decrease of 28.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.76% to 92K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 76K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 17.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USEA by 30.35% over the last quarter.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 10K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 88.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USEA by 73.04% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 11.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USEA by 142.79% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.