United Internet FY24 Preliminary Sales Up 2%

February 13, 2025 — 04:15 pm EST

(RTTNews) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) Thursday announced preliminary sales of 6.329 billion euros in fiscal year 2024, up 1.9% from 6.213 billion euros last year.

This sales growth was mainly due to a decline in low-margin hardware sales, especially smartphones in the Consumer Access segment.

Preliminary EBITDA amounted to 1,294.0 million euros in fiscal year 2024, compared to 1,292.1 million euros. The EBITDA reflects the above-mentioned charges on earnings as well as the higher-than-expected increased expenses for the roll-out of the 1&1 mobile network.

The company said it once again invested in acquiring new customer contracts and expanding existing customer relationships in fiscal year 2024, thus in sustainable growth. The total number of fee-based customer contracts increased by 590,000 to 29.02 million contracts.

