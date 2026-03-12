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United Homes Group, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

March 12, 2026 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.204 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $0.667 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.5% to $123.391 million from $134.812 million last year.

United Homes Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.204 Mln. vs. $0.667 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $123.391 Mln vs. $134.812 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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