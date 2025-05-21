United-Guardian, Inc. Appoints Donna Vigilante to Board of Directors

United-Guardian appoints president Donna Vigilante to its Board of Directors, enhancing leadership and future initiatives.

United-Guardian, Inc. has announced the appointment of Donna Vigilante, the company's President, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Vigilante brings over 20 years of experience with the company, holding various positions including Vice President and Manager of R&D and microbiology. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry with a minor in business from Stony Brook University. Expressing her gratitude for the Board's confidence in her, Ms. Vigilante emphasized her enthusiasm for upcoming initiatives aimed at enhancing global marketing and distribution of cosmetic ingredients, as well as boosting sales in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

Potential Positives

Donna Vigilante, the company's President, has been appointed to the Board of Directors, highlighting her extensive experience and commitment to the company's growth over her 20-year tenure.

The appointment reflects the Board's confidence in Vigilante's leadership and vision, especially with new initiatives in global marketing and distribution of cosmetic ingredients.

Ms. Vigilante’s plans include a renewed emphasis on increasing sales of medical and pharmaceutical products, which may lead to potential revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of Donna Vigilante to the Board of Directors may highlight a lack of external leadership perspectives, which can lead to stagnation in innovation and strategic thinking within the company.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" indicates potential volatility in the company's future performance, possibly raising concerns among investors about its stability and growth prospects.

FAQ

Who has been appointed to the United-Guardian Board of Directors?

Donna Vigilante, the company's President, has been appointed as the newest director of United-Guardian.

What is Donna Vigilante's professional background?

She has over 20 years of experience at United-Guardian and holds a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry.

What role did Donna Vigilante hold before joining the Board?

Prior to her Board appointment, she was the Vice President and Manager of R&D and microbiology departments.

What new initiatives is United-Guardian planning?

The company is implementing changes in global marketing and distribution and focusing on its medical and pharmaceutical products.

How can I contact Donna Vigilante for more information?

You can reach her at (631) 273-0900 or via email at dvigilante@u-g.com.

Full Release



HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG), a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants and sexual wellness ingredients, announced today that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed Donna Vigilante, the company’s President, as its newest director. Ms. Vigilante has been with the company for more than 20 years. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry with a minor in business from Stony Brook University. During her tenure with the company she has held several positions, including Vice President and Manager of the company’s R&D and microbiology departments. As R&D Manager she was responsible for overseeing the development of many of the company’s new products, including its growing line of natural cosmetic ingredients.





“I am extremely pleased and honored to be appointed to the company’s Board of Directors” stated Ms. Vigilante. “Along with the rest of the Company’s management team I am very excited about the new initiatives we are implementing, including some significant changes we are making in the global marketing and distribution of our cosmetic ingredients and renewed emphasis on increasing the sales of our medical and pharmaceutical products. I greatly appreciate the confidence the members of the Board have shown in me by appointing me to the Board, and I am excited about the company’s future.”









Contact:





Donna Vigilante













(631) 273-0900















dvigilante@u-g.com























NOTE: This press release contains both historical and "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements about the company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, such as financial performance, business prospects, and similar matters, are being made in reliance upon the “safe harbor” provisions of that Act. Such statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from the anticipated results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information about the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s business please refer to the company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



