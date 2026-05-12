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United Flight Attendants Approve New Contract With 31% Pay Raise

May 12, 2026 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Flight attendants at United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) have given the green light to a new five-year contract that promises an average pay increase of 31 percent by August, finally breaking a nearly six-year stretch without raises for the airline's approximately 30,000 cabin crew members.

According to the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, 82 percent of those who voted approved the deal, with nearly 90 percent of eligible attendants casting their ballots. The union and United came to a tentative agreement back in March after the attendants turned down an earlier proposal last year.

The contract also includes $741 million in back pay and a total compensation increase of around 7 to 8 percent. Another key feature is the introduction of boarding pay, which compensates attendants while passengers are getting on board, something the union has pushed for a long time.

There are some other nice perks too, like limits on red-eye schedules and "sit pay" for delays lasting over two and a half hours.

With this new agreement, United stands as the last major U.S. airline to secure a labor contract for unionized flight attendants since the pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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