United Fire Group Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31.4 million or $1.21 per share, compared to $19.6 million or $0.77 per share last year.

Adjusted operating income was $32.5 million or $1.25 per share, compared to $16.6 million or $0.65 per share last year.

Net premiums written for the quarter were $278.5 million, compared to $246.8 million last year.

