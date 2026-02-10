United Fire Group Inc. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $38.35 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $31.44 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, United Fire Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39.66 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $365.80 million from $333.17 million last year.

United Fire Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.35 Mln. vs. $31.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.45 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $365.80 Mln vs. $333.17 Mln last year.

