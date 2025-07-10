United Fire Group, Inc. Completes $30 Million Placement of Senior Unsecured Notes

United Fire Group announced a $30 million placement of senior unsecured notes to support growth and corporate purposes.

Quiver AI Summary

United Fire Group, Inc. (UFG), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced the successful placement of $30 million in senior unsecured Series B notes with Ares Alternative Credit funds. These notes, bearing a 9.0% interest and maturing on May 31, 2039, will be used to support the company’s growth and for general corporate purposes. The offering was made to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S. Stonybrook Capital, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction. UFG has been operational since 1946 and is licensed to provide insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, holding an "A-" (Excellent) rating from AM Best. The press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, cautioning readers about potential discrepancies between projected and actual results.

Potential Positives

United Fire Group has successfully completed a placement of $30 million in senior unsecured notes, indicating strong financial backing and support for future growth.

The proceeds from the offering will be utilized for anticipated growth and general corporate purposes, signaling the company's intention to expand its operations.

The successful private offering demonstrates confidence from Ares Alternative Credit funds, enhancing UFG's market credibility and investor relations.

UFG maintains an "A-" (Excellent) rating from AM Best, underscoring its solid financial standing in the property and casualty insurance industry.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of unsecured notes at a relatively high interest rate of 9.0% could indicate potential cash flow or liquidity concerns for the company.

Relying on private placements to raise funds might limit the company's ability to attract a broader investor base and could be perceived as a lack of confidence in the public markets.

The forward-looking statements caution implies uncertainty around the company's future performance and investor returns, which may contribute to diminished investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the recent financial announcement by United Fire Group?

United Fire Group announced a successful placement of $30 million in senior unsecured notes to support growth and corporate purposes.

Who were the financial advisors for this offering?

Stonybrook Capital, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor for United Fire Group's note offering.

What are the terms of the newly issued notes?

The notes have an aggregate principal of $30 million and a 9.0% interest rate, maturing on May 31, 2039.

What are the intended uses of the proceeds from the notes?

The proceeds will be utilized for supporting anticipated growth and for general corporate purposes by United Fire Group.

Where can I find more information about United Fire Group?

More information about United Fire Group can be found on their official website at www.ufginsurance.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UFCS Insider Trading Activity

$UFCS insiders have traded $UFCS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER R DRAHOZAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $209,332 .

. DEE ANN MCINTYRE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $209,332 .

. GEORGE D MILLIGAN purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $94,395

JAMES NOYCE purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $53,940

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UFCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $UFCS stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$UFCS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UFCS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jones Trading issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UFCS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UFCS forecast page.

$UFCS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UFCS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UFCS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Weaver from Jones Trading set a target price of $32.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler set a target price of $28.0 on 02/13/2025

Full Release



CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (UFG) (Nasdaq: UFCS), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that it has successfully completed a placement of $30 million aggregate principal senior unsecured 9.0% Series B notes due May 31, 2039, (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) with Ares Alternative Credit funds. Proceeds from the offering will be used to support anticipated growth and for general corporate purposes.





Stonybrook Capital, LLC served as the company’s exclusive financial advisor in connection with the offering.





The notes were offered and sold in a transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" in reliance on the exemption from registration under the Securities Act provided by Rule 144A and outside the United States to certain non U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.







About UFG







Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. The company is licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. AM Best assigns a rating of “A-” (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group. For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com.







Disclosure of forward-looking statements







This release may contain forward-looking statements about our operations, anticipated performance and other similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expected and/or projected. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the company, the industry in which we operate, and beliefs and assumptions made by management. Words such as “expect(s),” “anticipate(s),” “intend(s),” “plan(s),” “believe(s),” “continue(s),” “seek(s),” “estimate(s),” “goal(s),” “remain(s) optimistic,” “target(s),” “forecast(s),” “project(s),” “predict(s),” “should,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “hope,” “can” and other words and terms of similar meaning or expression in connection with a discussion of future operations, financial performance or financial condition, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements is contained in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (“2024 Annual Report”), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 26, 2025. The risks identified in our 2024 Annual Report and in our other SEC filings are representative of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contact:









Investor relations







Email: ir@unitedfiregroup.com







Media inquirie



s





Email: news@unitedfiregroup.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.