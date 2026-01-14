Markets
United Community Banks Q4 Net Income Rises

January 14, 2026 — 07:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - United Community Banks, Inc. (UCB) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $86.5 million from $75.8 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.70, compared to $0.61. On an operating basis, earnings per share was $0.71, up 13% from a year ago. The company said strong revenue growth and positive operating leverage drove the year-over-year results. Fourth quarter total revenue was $278.4 million, up 11% from a year ago.

"United is well-positioned for another great year in 2026. Economic conditions in our markets remain strong and our team continues to execute well in all our lines of business," said CEO Lynn Harton.

