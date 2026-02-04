United Bankshares (UBSI) Price Target Increased by 10.64% to 46.16

The average one-year price target for United Bankshares (NasdaqGS:UBSI) has been revised to $46.16 / share. This is an increase of 10.64% from the prior estimate of $41.72 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $49.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.95% from the latest reported closing price of $43.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 684 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Bankshares. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 6.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSI is 0.13%, an increase of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.57% to 125,701K shares. The put/call ratio of UBSI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,633K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,655K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 1.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,571K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,256K shares , representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,451K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,626K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,625K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,582K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 28.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,618K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,591K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 50.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.