United Bancshares, Inc. Announces Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.99 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $2.46 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.4% to $9.96 million from $8.34 million last year.

United Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

