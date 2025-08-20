Markets
United Airlines Ventures Invests In Supersonic Engine Developer Astro Mechanica

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Ventures (UAL), the venture capital arm of United Airlines, has invested in aerospace startup Astro Mechanica, which is developing advanced propulsion and airframe technologies aimed at enabling supersonic aircraft.

The company's Duality engine, built on a hybrid electric architecture, is designed to optimize performance from takeoff to speeds exceeding Mach 3, with applications in national defense, orbital launch, and long-range cargo delivery.

UAV's Managing Partner, Mukul Hariharan, said the investment supports Astro Mechanica's efforts to advance its adaptive propulsion concept and build its first aircraft prototype. Ian Brooke, CEO of Astro Mechanica, noted that UAV's involvement demonstrates strong industry confidence in the company's high-speed propulsion technology and establishes UAV as a strategic advisor and collaborator as flight testing approaches.

Duality separates propulsion units from the turboshaft engine using electric motors, enabling the system to function as a turbofan at low speeds, a turbojet just below supersonic, and a ramjet at very high supersonic speeds, a breakthrough designed to deliver the world's first transpacific-capable supersonic aircraft.

