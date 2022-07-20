United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):

Earnings: $329 million in Q2 vs. -$434 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.00 in Q2 vs. -$1.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $471 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.94 per share Revenue: $12.11 billion in Q2 vs. $5.47 billion in the same period last year.

