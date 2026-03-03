Markets
United Airlines Flight Returns To LAX After Engine Fire Warning

March 03, 2026 — 05:07 pm EST

(RTTNews) - United Airlines [UAL] flight 2127 from Los Angeles to Newark was forced to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, carrying 256 passengers and 12 crew members, had to turn back after the pilots received a fire alert on one of the aircraft's two engines shortly after takeoff.

The crew shut down the affected engine, but continued to receive fire indications. As a precaution, the pilots decided to evacuate the aircraft after landing safely on a taxiway at LAX.

Passengers exited the plane using emergency slides and mobile stairs, leaving their belongings behind. No injuries were reported.

The passengers were transported to the terminal and later accommodated on another flight to Newark Liberty International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the incident.

