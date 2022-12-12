United Airlines Baggage Fees And How To Avoid Them

Baggage fees are an unfortunate reality of travel these days. All over the internet, you will find videos of people showing creative ways to pack a week’s worth of shoes and clothing into a personal item or carry-on bag, all to avoid paying any more than they already have for their airfare.

Thankfully, when it comes to United Airlines baggage fees, there are several ways to avoid these extra costs.

Let’s look at how much you can expect to pay for your baggage with United Airlines and then some of the easiest ways to avoid those additional fees.

What Are the Baggage Fees for United Airlines?

Determining what you will pay for baggage fees on United can be somewhat complicated. However, personal items are pretty straightforward. All passengers are entitled to one personal item with maximum dimensions of 9 inches by 10 inches by 17 inches, and that item must fit underneath the seat in front of you. An example of a personal item would be a purse, briefcase, backpack or diaper bag.

Carry-on Baggage

Carry-on bags are included in the price of airfare for almost all United flights. Your carry-on bag will need to fit inside the overhead bins, with maximum dimensions of 9 inches x 14 inches x 22 inches (including wheels and handles).

Here’s where things get a little more complicated. United Airlines now offers a budget friendly option called Basic Economy. United’s basic economy fare includes most of the same services and amenities that come standard with United economy fares, such as food and beverage service, United Wi-Fi and inflight entertainment. Where you will see a difference is when it comes to baggage allowances.

Passengers flying with a basic economy ticket are allowed only one personal item onboard. However, there are a few exceptions to this rule.

Carry-on luggage is allowed free of charge for customers holding a basic economy fare who fall under one of the following categories:

Those flying on trans-Atlantic flights to or from the U.S., Mexico and Central America, as well as to and from El Salvador, Panama and South America

Those flying on trans-Pacific flights to or from the U.S.

MileagePlus Premier members or companions traveling on the same reservation

Primary cardmembers of qualifying MileagePlus credit cards

Star Alliance Gold or higher members

It’s important to have this information ahead of time to avoid additional fees. Basic economy ticket holders who arrive at the gate with a standard carry-on size bag will be charged the checked baggage fee PLUS an additional $25 gate handling charge.

Checked Baggage

United Airlines checked baggage fees are somewhat complex compared to its carry-on baggage fees. Instead of providing a standard fee chart on its website, United urges customers to use its baggage fee calculator. In general, the prices for flights within the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean are as follows:

In most cases, you can prepay for your checked baggage online in advance, up to 24 hours before your scheduled flight, and save $5 off each of your first two checked bags.

As mentioned earlier, you can use United’s baggage fee calculator to find out how much you should expect to pay on your next flight. A drop down menu under “Status or membership” allows you to select your status tier or the United credit card you hold and displays your expected baggage fees based on the provided information.

Overweight and Oversize Baggage Fee

United allows checked baggage that weighs up to 50 pounds. Passengers with elite status or those flying in business or first class are allowed baggage that weighs up to 70 pounds for no additional charge.

If your bags exceed these limits, you could incur an overweight baggage fee or an oversize baggage fee. Be aware that these fees can be stacked on top of each other, so if your bag is both overweight and oversize, you will pay both fees.

Oversized Bags : $200 per bag between 63 to 115 linear inches

: $200 per bag between 63 to 115 linear inches Overweight Bags: Fees range from $100 to $200 per bag for 51 to 70 pounds and from $200 to $400 per bag for 71 to 100 pounds depending on the destination.

Excess Baggage Fee

Third or additional bags that fall within the approved size and weight limits will incur a fee of $150. It should also be noted that United states on its website that additional bags are only allowed if there is space available on the aircraft.

How To Avoid United Baggage Fees

Luckily, many of the fees mentioned so far are avoidable. Here are all the possible ways to avoid United Airlines baggage fees.

Be an Active Service Member

Like most major airlines, United recognizes active-duty military by extending several traveling benefits, one of which is free checked baggage. Active-duty U.S. military will have charges waived for the first three checked bags on flights operated by United or United Express for personal travel. Military personnel traveling on official business will receive the first five checked bags free. Military dependents with travel orders will also receive this benefit and can check two bags free of charge.

Pay for a Premium Ticket

While purchasing a basic economy ticket may seem like the better bargain, if you plan to check more than one bag, you may find it more beneficial to purchase a premium economy ticket or even business class ticket. Passengers holding a premium economy, business- or first-class ticket are entitled to two free checked bags and business- and first-class passengers get the additional perk of checking bags weighing up to 70 pounds.

Earn MileagePlus Premier Status

There are four levels of United elite status, all of which receive some kind of baggage benefit that even extends to up to eight traveling companions on the same booking.

Premier Silver: one complimentary checked bag up to 70 pounds.

Premier Gold: two complimentary checked bags up to 70 pounds.

Premier Platinum: three complimentary checked bags up to 70 lbs.

Premier 1K: three complimentary checked bags up to 70 pounds.

Pay for a Bag Subscription

United Airlines offers a customizable baggage subscription service that allows the member and up to eight passengers in the same party to check up to two bags for free. Subscriptions start at $349 annually and go up from there depending on the party size, number of checked bags, and flight destination.

Get a United Airlines Credit Card

Airline credit cards offer many perks to loyal customers, and may be worth considering if you fly on United often. United MileagePlus cardmembers can take advantage of free checked bags on all flights operated by United.

One word of caution is that this benefit only applies if you have included your MileagePlus number on your reservation and purchased the flight with your United credit card (this purchase requirement is waived for flights completed during the first 90 days following a new card account open date). The traveler must also be a current cardholder at the time of check in.

The United℠ Explorer Card and the United Club℠ Business card* both offer the first checked bag free for the primary cardmember and a travel companion booked on the same reservation.

The United Club℠ Infinite Card, United Quest℠ Card and United Club℠ Business card* cover both the first and second checked bags for the cardmember and a companion.

United credit cards range in price when it comes to annual fees. The United℠ Explorer Card is the cheapest option at $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95 a year. The card also includes two one-time use United Club lounge passes and a $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit.

Utilize Airline Incidental Credits

In addition to United co-branded credit cards, there are also credit cards that offer travel credits that could be applied toward baggage related fees. For example, the $300 travel credit from Chase Sapphire Reserve® will cover any transaction made on the card that codes as “travel” in the form of a statement credit.

Capital One miles earned on both the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card can be used to credit travel purchases charged to those cards, including checked baggage charges. For example, you can charge a $35 checked bag fee to either the Venture or Venture X, and the charge can later be removed from your credit card statement with your Capital One miles.

Another option is the airline incidental statement credit offered with the The Platinum Card® from American Express (Terms apply). Cardholders can enroll in this benefit and select United as their airline of choice, which will then cover airline expenses, like baggage fees, up to $200 annually.

Can Travel Credits Be Used for United Baggage Fees?

If you recently had to cancel or make changes to travel plans and were given a Future Flight credit or Travel Certificate, you may be wondering if you can use these credits towards something besides airfare. While United credits can be used for some non-ticket items, like economy plus seating, basic economy seat assignments and preferred seating, these credits cannot be used to cover baggage fees.

Bottom Line

Baggage fees may be one of the least exciting ways to spend your hard earned travel money. But thankfully when it comes to United Airlines, there are some surefire ways to save on those extra costs, not only for yourself but also for your traveling companions.

United MileagePlus Premier status is a guaranteed way to save on baggage, but even when that feels out of reach, you can always rely on United co-branded credit cards or airline incidental credits to help reduce or completely cover those baggage fees. And if you want to eliminate any possibility of confusion come travel time, it’s best to use United’s trusty baggage fee calculator to determine costs for your specific situation.

