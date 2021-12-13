Markets
United Airlines Announces Equity Stake In Hydrogen-electric Engine Developer ZeroAvia

(RTTNews) - United Airlines (UAL) said, through a new equity stake in ZeroAvia, a company focused on hydrogen-electric aviation solutions, the company expects to buy up to 100 of the company's new zero-emission, 100% hydrogen-electric engines (ZA2000-RJ). The engine could be retrofit to existing United Express aircraft as early as 2028.

Under the agreement with United Airlines Ventures, the company will pursue a conditional purchase agreement for 50 ZeroAvia ZA2000-RJ engines, with an option for 50 more, enough for up to 50 twin-engine aircraft which would be operated by United Express partners once they are fully developed and certified by regulators as soon as 2028.

