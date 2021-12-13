United Airlines Announces Equity Stake In Hydrogen-electric Engine Developer ZeroAvia

(RTTNews) - United Airlines (UAL) said, through a new equity stake in ZeroAvia, a company focused on hydrogen-electric aviation solutions, the company expects to buy up to 100 of the company's new zero-emission, 100% hydrogen-electric engines (ZA2000-RJ). The engine could be retrofit to existing United Express aircraft as early as 2028.

Under the agreement with United Airlines Ventures, the company will pursue a conditional purchase agreement for 50 ZeroAvia ZA2000-RJ engines, with an option for 50 more, enough for up to 50 twin-engine aircraft which would be operated by United Express partners once they are fully developed and certified by regulators as soon as 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.