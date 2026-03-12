Unit Corp. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Unit Corp. (UNT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $51.35 million, or $5.15 per share. This compares with $10.68 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $24.72 million from $24.99 million last year.

Unit Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.35 Mln. vs. $10.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.15 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $24.72 Mln vs. $24.99 Mln last year.

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