Unisys Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):

Earnings: -$50.0 million in Q3 vs. -$40.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.73 in Q3 vs. -$0.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$22.3 million or -$0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.57 per share Revenue: $464.6 million in Q3 vs. $461.2 million in the same period last year.

