Unisys Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):

Earnings: -$149.5 million in Q1 vs. -$175.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.18 in Q1 vs. -$2.58 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.7 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.05 per share Revenue: $487.8 million in Q1 vs. $516.4 million in the same period last year.

