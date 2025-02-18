Unisys Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):

Earnings: $30.0 million in Q4 vs. -$165.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.41 in Q4 vs. -$2.42 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $24.2 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Revenue: $545.4 million in Q4 vs. $557.6 million in the same period last year.

