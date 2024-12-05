News & Insights

Unisys Appoints Mike Thomson To Succeed Peter Altabef As CEO

December 05, 2024 — 10:34 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Unisys (UIS) announced that it elected Mike Thomson, current President and Chief Operating Officer at Unisys, to succeed Peter Altabef as the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2025. Also, effective April 1, Thomson will join the company's Board and will retain his current title as President. Altabef, currently Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will continue as Chair of the Board.

Thomson joined Unisys in 2015 as the Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, advanced to Chief Financial Officer in 2019, and was named President and COO in 2021 For more than 25 years, Thomson has held progressively senior roles across a diverse set of industries.

Unisys said that its total company full-year revenue growth and non-GAAP operating profit margin guidance provided in its third-quarter 2024 earnings announcement on October 29, 2024, has not changed.

