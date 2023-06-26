News & Insights

Unique Lead-Generation Ideas for Financial Advisors

Client turnover and attrition is a reality for every financial advisor. In order to combat this entropy, advisors need to have a marketing plan, generate leads, and build a pipeline of prospects. For many advisors, this is something they don’t enjoy as they get into the business because they enjoy analyzing investments and servicing clients. 

However, this type of discipline is necessary to ensure that your firm keeps growing. In an article for Nasdaq.com, Luke Acree, the President and founder of ReminderMedia, discusses some ways that financial advisors can generate leads which is the first step in growing a practice. 

The simplest step is to ensure that you are providing proper and full attention to existing clients. A good idea before embarking on a growth plan is to ensure that your current clients are satisfied. This also increases the chances of getting a referral which tend to be the highest-quality leads. 

Building on online presence is a strategy that will pay off in the long-term. In the short-term, there is little return for your efforts, but it’s increasingly how younger generations will find you and make decisions. Ensure that your profiles are professional while displaying your personality and unique offering. 

Finsum: High-quality leads are integral for any financial advisor practice to grow. Here are some suggestions on how advisors can ensure a steady stream of leads to help build their pipeline of prospects. 

