Union Square Park Sells Mohawk Industries Stock

Union Square sold 40,000 shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $5.1 million, reflecting both the sale and share price change during the quarter.

Following the sale, Union Square reported holding zero shares at the end of the fourth quarter.

The position was previously 1.8% of the fund's assets under management (AUM) as of the prior quarter.

On Feb. 17, 2026, Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold its entire 40,000-share position in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold its entire 40,000-share position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter. In the prior quarter, the firm’s stake was valued at $5.1 million, representing 1.8% of the fund’s reported assets.

What else to know

After selling out, Union Square reported holding no Mohawk Industries shares in its fourth-quarter 13F.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:RH: $9.8 million (4.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:RDNW: $8.7 million (4.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:CZR: $7.9 million (3.8% of AUM) NYSE:COMP: $7.0 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSE:TDOC: $7.0 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of Feb. 16, 2026, shares were priced at $132.60, up 9.6% over the last year, trailing the S&P 500 by 2.2 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $10.8 billion Net income (TTM) $369.9 million Market capitalization $8.2 billion Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $132.60

Company snapshot

Designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products, including ceramic tile, carpet, hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and related accessories, marketed under multiple global brands.

Operates a vertically integrated business model, generating revenue through product sales to residential and commercial construction, remodeling, and renovation markets worldwide.

Serves a diverse customer base comprising homebuilders, contractors, retailers, distributors, and commercial property developers across North America, Europe, and international markets.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. offers a broad portfolio of flooring products under multiple brands to address both residential and commercial markets globally.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. distributes flooring products to customers in the United States, Europe, Russia, and other international markets, serving both residential and commercial markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Union Square Park Capital Management looks for stocks that are undervalued by the market. The liquidation of its entire stake comes after Mohawk shares have struggled to find growth in a weak housing market. The stock is currently 62% off its previous peak.

Mohawk is one of the leading flooring brands with a great record of growth. It’s also dependent on the housing cycle, which has pressured its revenue over the past several years. Its adjusted revenue was down 3% year over year last quarter, and management noted that first-quarter market conditions are similar to the fourth quarter. However, management anticipates that the economies in most markets where it operates will improve this year.

Given that Union Square Park looks for situations that are underappreciated by the market, it may see better return prospects elsewhere. While it sold out of MHK, it was adding to its largest U.S.-listed stock holding, RH, in the quarter.

