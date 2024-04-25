Union Pacific Corp. Profit Advances In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.64 billion, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $1.63 billion, or $2.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $6.03 billion from $6.06 billion last year.

Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.64 Bln. vs. $1.63 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.69 vs. $2.67 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.03 Bln vs. $6.06 Bln last year.

