Markets
TSM

The Unintended Consequence the War in the Middle East Could Have on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's Business

May 06, 2026 — 03:08 pm EDT

Written by Stefon Walters for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

When the Iran war began on Feb. 28, one of the first things Americans noticed was how rapidly gas became much more expensive. Higher fuel prices are undoubtedly hitting people's household budgets, but the impact isn't just limited to people; plenty of companies are feeling it in their wallets as well.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) probably isn't the first name you'd think of when listing companies that would be affected by a war in the Middle East, but its operations require tons of electricity, as well as other elements that are feeling the impact.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

TSMC logo overlaid on a red shadowy background.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

TSMC manufactures many of the semiconductors used in most technology products and data centers. It isn't your regular factory operation, either. Fabricating chips takes specialized facilities and a host of specific materials, including numerous special gases (like helium and hydrogen) and chemicals.

TSMC uses these gases and chemicals for tasks such as cooling its fabs, maintaining the precise operating conditions, and vital cleaning processes. Unfortunately, due to the war, the supply chains for many of those commodities have become disrupted, and what is still available is more expensive. On its latestearnings call TSMC's chief financial officer noted that this could affect its profitability, but said it was too early to estimate by how much.

The company sources from multiple suppliers across different regions, so it has enough materials for its near-term operations, but the issues are worth keeping an eye on, as it may need to replenish its supplies again while prices remain inflated. Its 50.5% net profit margin in the first quarter was 7.4 percentage points higher than Q1 2025.

Should you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $473,985!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,204,650!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2026.

Stefon Walters has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.