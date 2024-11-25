News & Insights

Unidata Buys Back Shares on Euronext Milan

Unidata S.P.A. (IT:UD) has released an update.

Unidata S.p.A. has announced the purchase of 19,600 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan Market, reflecting approximately 0.0635% of its share capital, at an average price of €2.82 each. This move is part of Unidata’s ongoing share repurchase program, demonstrating confidence in its market value and strategic growth plans.

