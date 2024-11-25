Unidata Buys Back Shares on Euronext Milan

Unidata S.P.A. (IT:UD) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Unidata S.p.A. has announced the purchase of 19,600 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan Market, reflecting approximately 0.0635% of its share capital, at an average price of €2.82 each. This move is part of Unidata’s ongoing share repurchase program, demonstrating confidence in its market value and strategic growth plans.
For further insights into IT:UD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
- Tesla Stock Falls 4% on News of Exclusion from California EV Tax Rebates
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.