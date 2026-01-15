Markets

UniCredit: Rumours With Regards To MPS Stake Speculative, Unjustified

January 15, 2026 — 06:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - UniCredit (CRIN.DE, UCG, UCG.MI) said the recent rumours and constant noise with regards to the MPS stake are speculative in nature and unjustified, as is the speculation regarding the alleged interest in purchasing other stakes. The Group said the decision whether to proceed or not with any merger or acquisition is based solely on the ability of said target to not only fit with UniCredit strategy but also to fulfill stated financial returns metrics.

"It is the role of the dedicated M&A team within the bank to look at all options, both within and potentially outside its current geographic mix. This at any one time will involve discussions with, and assessment and analysis of the target in question, none of which is indicative of the likelihood of a transaction taking place," UniCredit stated.

