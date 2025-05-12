Markets

UniCredit And Google Cloud Announce 10-Year Partnership To Drive Digital Transformation

May 12, 2025 — 01:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - UniCredit (UCG, UNCFF.PK) has partnered with Google Cloud in a strategic 10-year agreement to drive its digital transformation. The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding underscores UniCredit's commitment to leveraging Google Cloud's cutting-edge infrastructure, AI capabilities, and data analytics solutions. The partnership aims to optimize the bank's digital framework and elevate its offerings across its 13 core markets.

Under this agreement, UniCredit's 13 banks will gradually migrate to Google Cloud, establishing a unified digital foundation that enhances scalability and agility.

In addition, UniCredit said it will use Google Cloud as its new platform for AI workloads, adopting the technology firm's advanced AI capabilities, including its Vertex AI platform and Gemini models.

