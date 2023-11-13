Unicoin's Bold Step Into Asset-Backed Cryptocurrencies: A Glimpse Into the Future At Benzinga Fintech Deal Day

At the forefront of pioneering the next wave in the cryptocurrency world, Andrew Winn, CFO of Unicoin, took the stage Monday to introduce what he terms a "second generation crypto" at the Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards.

The session, moderated by Luke Jacobi, president at Benzinga, offers insights into the future of cryptocurrency, particularly the tokenization of real-world assets.

As the title sponsor of the Benzinga event in New York, Unicoin stands as an asset-backed cryptocurrency poised to revolutionize the crypto market with its commitment to transparency and stability in an otherwise volatile environment.

New Era of Tokenization With Transparency As Cornerstone

Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, Unicoin (CRYPTO: UNIC) is backed by a diverse portfolio of assets, including equities, options, warrants and even real estate.

This approach not only adds tangible value but also addresses the prevalent issue of transparency in the crypto world.

“Don’t believe a word I’m going to say on this stage,” Winn said Monday, encouraging attendees to verify Unicoin’s claims through the company’s public financial records available on the SEC website, showcasing its commitment to openness as a public reporting company.

Unicoin's audited financials reveal the real-world assets backing the coin, a move that sets it apart in an industry often criticized for its lack of clarity, the CFO said.

The Blockchain Is Here To Stay

In light of recent challenges faced by the crypto industry, including numerous bankruptcies, Winn referred to significant events such as Ripple’s legal triumph and BlackRock‘s foray into Bitcoin ETFs as evidence of the enduring nature of the crypto market.

“Crypto is here to stay,” Winn said, adding that “the blockchain is going to revolutionize a lot of different industries.”

Clear communication about a crypto's purpose is key, the Unicoin CFO said. In a field of over 6,000 cryptocurrencies, Unicoin distinguishes itself with a strong management team and clear vision, he said. Its strategy to maintain a demand greater than supply for its token is pivotal for currency growth, Winn said.

Unicoin’s Strategy: Bridging IPO Opportunities, Expanding Asset Portfolios

Winn emphasized Unicoin’s focus on offering select pre-IPO investment opportunities.

Unicoin oversees a deal flow exceeding $1 billion, with aspirations to expand to $2-3 billion, including real estate investments that ranfge from raw land to hotels and luxury real estate, the CFO said.

“Our goal is to conduct 50 shows annually,” Winn said, highlighting the integral role of equity investments in their asset pool.

Through these efforts, Unicoin intends to incorporate various illiquid assets, such as art, gold and fixed income, into its asset base.

