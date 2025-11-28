UNH Battles MCR, Optum Bandages: But the Real Wild Card is Washington

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is feeling the strain as its medical care ratio (MCR) continues climbing, squeezing profitability and unsettling investors. In the third quarter of 2025, MCR surged to 89.9% from 85.2% a year earlier, reflecting stubborn medical inflation and unpredictable utilization trends that leave less premium retained after claims. Yet the company’s Optum division remains a crucial stabilizer. Optum’s revenues rose 8.2% year over year to $69.2 billion and accounted for more than 61% of total company sales, underscoring its importance as UNH’s growth engine.

Optum Rx, the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) arm, drove the segment with 57.4% of Optum’s revenues. That dominance is precisely why headlines around a potential DOJ probe into Optum Rx rattled the market. Any regulatory pressure on this PBM giant could have outsized ripple effects across UnitedHealth’s broader business. Investors are now watching closely for clarity from Washington, both on the investigation and on broader subsidies.

The backdrop is shifting further as enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies are slated to expire at year-end. Without action, millions could face higher premiums. The White House is reportedly evaluating ways to extend these subsidies temporarily, while industry observers anticipate the administration may roll out a more transparent, consumer-friendly alternative.

Such policy moves could reshuffle enrollment patterns across insurance products. A shift toward higher-margin plans would accelerate UNH’s recovery, while the opposite could create near-term noise. Still, given its scale, data depth, and product innovation capabilities, UnitedHealth appears well-positioned to adapt. Its resilience remains a key investor comfort.

Peers Struggle as Medical Cost Pressures Intensify

UnitedHealth’s peers are also feeling the pressure from escalating medical costs, which have already forced companies like Centene Corporation CNC and Elevance Health, Inc. ELV to cut their 2025 outlooks.

Centene’s third-quarter health benefits ratio rose to 92.7%, deteriorating 350 basis points year over year, driven by a sharp 27% jump in medical expenses. Elevance is facing comparable cost strain, with its benefit expense ratio increasing 180 basis points to 91.3%. Meanwhile, the Health Benefits unit’s operating margin slid to 1.4%, a steep 280-basis-point decline. These results underscore widespread margin pressure and persistent volatility across the managed care landscape.

UnitedHealth’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UNH have lost 34.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 29%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, UnitedHealth trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, still up from the industry average of 15.54. UNH carries a Value Score of B.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealth’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $16.29 per share, implying a 41.1% drop from the year-ago period.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

