Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the United States Natural Gas Fund, which added 19,700,000 units, or a 38.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Federated Hermes MDT Market Neutral ETF, which added 600,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of MKTN, in morning trading today Fiserv is down about 0.8%, and Viking Holdings is lower by about 0.3%.

VIDEO: UNG, MKTN: Big ETF Inflows

