UNF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $191.69, changing hands as low as $162.00 per share. Unifirst Corp shares are currently trading off about 13.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNF's low point in its 52 week range is $149.58 per share, with $243.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.09.

