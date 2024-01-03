UNF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $169.12, changing hands as low as $167.60 per share. Unifirst Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNF's low point in its 52 week range is $150.50 per share, with $205.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $165.42.

