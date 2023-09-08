Underwater Mortgage: Everything You Need To Know

If you owe more on your home than it’s worth, your mortgage is considered “underwater.” Hundreds of thousands of U.S. homeowners find themselves in this situation every year. Meanwhile, other homeowners may have low home equity if they recently took out a mortgage or used a smaller down payment on their home purchase—potentially putting them at risk of going underwater.

Having an underwater mortgage doesn’t necessarily mean you need to sell your home, though. In fact, there are a number of ways in which you can get back right side up on your home without resorting to a sale.

What Is an Underwater Mortgage?

An underwater mortgage—also known as an upside-down mortgage—is a home loan with a higher balance than the property’s market value.

This may happen if you recently bought a home and you haven’t had much time to pay down your principal, or you used a smaller down payment and started out with less home equity. You can also reach negative equity when property values drop for reasons beyond your control, such as a downturn in the housing market.

Why Underwater Mortgages Can Pose Problems

No matter how your home loan dipped underwater, this situation can be problematic. For example, if you want to sell your home for less than it’s worth, the proceeds likely won’t cover the mortgage balance. You’d either need to request a short sale from your lender, which can harm your credit, or pay the difference between the sale price and balance on your home loan.

Refinancing an underwater home loan can be challenging, too. Lenders usually want you to have some equity before refinancing, which helps them sell the home without taking a loss if you default.

What To Do if You Have an Underwater Mortgage

If you think your mortgage is underwater, it’s important to verify whether that’s true.

First, find your loan balance on your most recent loan statement. Then check your home value by using online estimate tools or ordering a professional appraisal. Your mortgage is underwater if the loan balance exceeds your home value. If that’s the case, you have options, including:

Staying in the home. Continue making regular mortgage payments until the housing market stabilizes and your equity increases. Then, you can decide whether to sell, refinance or remain in the home even longer.

Continue making regular mortgage payments until the housing market stabilizes and your equity increases. Then, you can decide whether to sell, refinance or remain in the home even longer. Renting out your home. Taking on a roommate or renting out the entire home could help you pay more toward your principal balance until you’ve gained enough equity.

Taking on a roommate or renting out the entire home could help you pay more toward your principal balance until you’ve gained enough equity. Making extra loan payments. If you have the cash flow to make it work, you can pay extra toward the loan principal to close the gap between your home’s market value and the loan balance.

If you have the cash flow to make it work, you can pay extra toward the loan principal to close the gap between your home’s market value and the loan balance. Requesting a loan modification. With a mortgage modification, your lender may agree to permanently change your home loan terms if you’re experiencing financial hardship. One option is to reduce your interest rate, which can help lower your monthly payments and allow you to build more equity.

With a mortgage modification, your lender may agree to permanently change your home loan terms if you’re experiencing financial hardship. One option is to reduce your interest rate, which can help lower your monthly payments and allow you to build more equity. Selling your home. Thanks to a tight housing supply and strong demand, you may receive higher-than-expected offers on your home. But if you don’t break even or come out ahead, you’ll need to pay the difference between your loan and the home sale price at closing.

Thanks to a tight housing supply and strong demand, you may receive higher-than-expected offers on your home. But if you don’t break even or come out ahead, you’ll need to pay the difference between your loan and the home sale price at closing. Asking permission to do a short sale. A short sale allows you to sell your home for less than your loan balance. But your lender will need to approve the short sale, and it may negatively impact your credit.

A short sale allows you to sell your home for less than your loan balance. But your lender will need to approve the short sale, and it may negatively impact your credit. Allowing the home to foreclose. A foreclosure allows your lender to take ownership of your property after you miss a certain number of payments. This option has several drawbacks, namely a major hit to your credit, and should only be used as a last resort.

How To Refinance an Underwater Mortgage

Refinancing an underwater mortgage may be challenging in some cases. If you’re considering this route, here are your options.

FHA Streamline Refinance

If the Federal Housing Administration insures your home loan and you haven’t made late payments in the past six months, then an FHA streamline could be a good option.

This program comes with limited documentation requirements, making it faster and easier to refinance. The lender doesn’t need to verify your income, pull your credit or do a home appraisal, making it possible to refinance even with an underwater mortgage.

VA Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan

A VA interest rate reduction refinance loan, also known as a VA IRRRL or a VA streamline refinance, replaces your current VA loan with one that has more favorable terms. It requires fewer steps than a conventional or cash-out refinance, as the lender can skip the appraisal, credit check and underwriting process.

To qualify, you’ll need to have an existing mortgage backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and be up to date on payments. Additionally, your new loan may need to have a lower interest rate and lower principal and interest payments than your existing loan.

USDA Streamline Refinance

It’s also possible to get a streamline refinance on a home loan guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Through its streamlined assist refinance option, you can refinance your existing USDA loan as long as you haven’t missed payments in the past 12 months.

Like the FHA and VA streamline options, USDA mortgage lenders can also skip the appraisal.

Fannie Mae High LTV Refinance Option

This program was designed for people with conventional loans that were sold to Fannie Mae. Eligible borrowers could generally refinance underwater mortgages as long as the new mortgage payment would help them save money.

Fannie Mae has temporarily paused this program and may reopen it in the future. Because eligibility may depend on your payment history, it’s a good idea to keep up with your mortgage. Paying on time every month may give you a better chance at qualifying for future programs.

Freddie Mac Enhanced Relief Refinance

Freddie Mac also offered a program geared toward underwater homeowners. Borrowers were able to refinance if they could lower their interest rate or move into a more affordable home loan. Freddie Mac has paused this special refinance program indefinitely.

How To Avoid an Underwater Mortgage

You may not have control over property values in your area, but increasing your home equity can help you avoid an underwater mortgage.

The first step you can take is to make a larger down payment at closing. You’ll start with more home equity and also shrink the amount you borrow. This lowers your monthly mortgage payments, reduces your interest costs and can potentially help you get a lower interest rate.

Increasing your mortgage payments is another option. Even paying a few extra dollars a month can help you build equity faster, which reduces your risk of going underwater. Plus, you’ll cut your interest costs.

