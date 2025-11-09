This Undervalued Stock Is Up Over 1,000% This Year. Here's 1 Key Reason Why the Run May Continue

Key Points

SuperX AI has gained over 1,234% so far in 2025.

The company’s Modular AI Factory helps enterprises build data centers in less than six months, which could be a significant advantage in a capacity-constrained AI market.

The company has entered into strategic deals to strengthen its supply chain.

10 stocks we like better than SuperX Ai Technology ›

Shares of SuperX AI Technology (NASDAQ: SUPX) have gained over 1,234% so far in 2025. Despite these stellar gains, there is one solid reason the stock of this full-stack artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure player focused on building data center capacity in the Asia-Pacific market could continue to soar in the coming months.

Modular AI Factory Rollout

SuperX's Modular AI Factory is a unique solution that enables enterprises to build and deploy data centers rapidly. By deploying prefabricated modules that provide compute, cooling, and power services, enterprises can reduce deployment time from an 18- to 24-month construction cycle to less than six months. The speed advantage becomes even more crucial, considering that the explosive demand for data center capacity currently surpasses available supply.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Additionally, each module delivers 20-megawatt compute capacity and supports up to 144 of Nvidia's GB200 NVL72 systems (72 Blackwell architecture GPUs connected via NVLink).

In October 2025, SuperX announced an investment in MicroInference, a solution provider in the Nvidia Partner Network, to strengthen the supply chain for Nvidia's servers and networking solutions. The company has also entered into a collaboration with a subsidiary of Shenzhen Chengtian Weiye to jointly develop liquid cooling solutions for AI data centers.

Financial strength and valuation

SuperX exited fiscal 2025 (ending June 30, 2025) with $17.2 million in cash and $52.1 million in assets. The company has secured funding of $70 million from long-term investors since March 2025 and over $170 million from institutional investors in October 2025. Hence, the company has sufficient financial flexibility to continue investing in growth initiatives in the short run.

SuperX trades at a significantly elevated valuation of over 377 times sales. However, this is typical for an early stage AI infrastructure player. SuperX is definitely one of the riskier stocks in the market, due to volatile financials and limited revenue visibility. However, it may be a worthwhile decision for investors with higher-than-average risk appetite to pick up a small stake in this stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in SuperX Ai Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in SuperX Ai Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SuperX Ai Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $595,194!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,153,334!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Manali Pradhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.