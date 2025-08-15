Undervalued and Ignored: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock the Market Is Missing

Key Points Demand for GPUs and custom ASIC chips is soaring, a tailwind that bodes well for Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom.

That also means demand for additional services, such as memory and storage solutions.

Micron Technology is a key player in the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market and should benefit greatly.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

OpenAI's commercial launch of ChatGPT on Nov. 30, 2022, ignited a seismic structural shift in the technology landscape. In particular, demand for enterprise productivity software and collaborative chat tools took a back seat to an intense focus on hardware -- notably, graphics processing units (GPUs) and networking equipment for data centers.

Surging infrastructure demand propelled chip stocks such as Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom to record highs over the last few years. Since ChatGPT's release, each of these semiconductor stocks has handily outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

One stock that has performed respectably but has underperformed its peers in the chip space is Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). In my view, Micron's role in the artificial intelligence (AI) realm is misunderstood and largely overlooked. Hence, the stock trades at a notable discount relative to its semiconductor cohorts.

To understand Micron's strategic positioning, investors must look beyond the GPU narrative and begin focusing on the quiet, albeit enormously important, pocket of memory and storage in AI.

Micron plays an important role in the AI infrastructure stack

Over the last few years, chances are you've been inundated with references to a host of large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Claude, Anthropic, Perplexity, DeepSeek, Alphabet's Google Gemini, Mistral AI, and Meta Platforms' LLaMa. This family of models has spurred generational demand for GPUs and custom ASIC chips -- an obvious tailwind for the likes of Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom.

What often goes unnoticed is that as each generation of AI model becomes more sophisticated, hyperscalers such as Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet won't just be spending more on GPUs to process their workloads. Another crucial allocation for AI capital expenditure (capex) budgets is memory and storage. As model training and inference are pushed to the limit, additional high-performance computing (HPC) memory and storage solutions are required to satisfy rising capacity and bandwidth thresholds.

This fits squarely into Micron's wheelhouse. The company's high-bandwidth memory (HBM), dynamic random access memory (DRAM), and NAND flash memory systems offer developers a vertically integrated AI memory stack. HBM provides the bandwidth layer GPUs need for training, while DRAM and NAND support processing and storage requirements for growing data workloads.

Here is what the market is missing about Micron

In general, the semiconductor industry tends to exhibit cyclicality. Investors dislike uncertainty, so when demand trends are hard to forecast or financial guidance appears lumpy, investors view the company as high risk and apply lower valuation multiples to the business. At its core, I think this sentiment is holding Micron stock back at the moment.

In the past, Micron relied heavily on PC and smartphone upgrade cycles to drive demand. The association with unpredictable, consumer-centric retail cycles has fueled a belief that Micron lacks the same secular tailwinds enjoyed by its GPU-focused peers. I think this logic is misguided and no longer holds true, though.

A new chapter in the AI narrative is swiftly being written -- one featuring sustained, rising infrastructure and capex spend from the largest generative AI developers. As AI training and inferencing continue to scale, big tech will map out detailed, multi-year buildout plans for data centers and GPU clusters. These demand spikes will not be transitory but rather structural commitments that unfold over the next several years.

This bodes well for Micron, as more robust memory platforms are becoming mission-critical necessities as opposed to a "nice to have" enhancement. In the long run, this should smooth out some of the volatility in Micron's financial profile and help transform its memory and storage business into a foundational layer on which AI infrastructure applications are built.

Is Micron stock a buy right now?

The comparable company analysis below includes a number of established businesses playing critical roles across the chip landscape. Based on the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, Micron is by far the cheapest stock in this peer group. I find this valuation disparity a tad ironic, as Micron is positioned to benefit from the same hyperscaler infrastructure spend that also drives meaningful growth among its peers.

In my eyes, the disparity in valuation trends could suggest that the market underappreciates Micron's role in the chip realm and may see its memory services as a commoditized infrastructure solution. To me, the theme here is that as the hyperscalers boost their capex budgets to include more memory and storage solutions, Micron is well positioned for meaningful revenue acceleration and widening profit margins.

In the AI landscape, I see Micron as a rare example that carries compelling growth prospects but is trading more akin to a value stock. For this reason, I consider Micron a no-brainer opportunity that should not be ignored by growth investors with a long-term time horizon.

Should you invest $1,000 in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,544!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,113,059!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and Marvell Technology and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.