Understanding You Asset Protection Trust

Protecting your assets is crucial when drawing up an estate plan. An asset protection trust can help you keep your assets from creditors, lawsuits and even divorce claims and civil actions.

If you’re considering an asset protection trust, use this guide to determine which one may be best suited to your needs—and what process is required to properly establish one.

What Is an Asset Protection Trust?

An asset protection trust guards your resources from creditors. This type of trust is created by an individual and is irrevocable, meaning once the assets are in the trust, they cannot be removed or put elsewhere.

Asset protection trusts are shielded from creditors and lawsuits. That means if you find yourself getting sued, the resources will not be considered as belonging to you, and the creditor won’t be able to demand payment or transfer of the asset. Assets held in a foreign trust can also be protected from divorce claims and civil actions.

Different Types of Asset Protection Trusts

There are multiple types of asset protection trusts, including:

Domestic Asset Protection Trusts

A domestic asset protection trust is established within the U.S. Note that since these are a relatively new type of trust, not all states allow them to be established, and states that do allow them have varying rules.

Also keep in mind that these trusts cannot shield assets from a claim that is already outstanding at the time it is established. For example, if a credit card company sues you for $10,000, you cannot put a portion of your assets into a domestic asset protection trust in an effort to keep the creditor from recovering that money.

Foreign Asset Protection Trusts

A foreign asset protection trust (also referred to as an offshore trust) is set up outside of the U.S. This type of asset protection trust is governed by the laws of the country in which the trust is set up. Common countries for foreign asset protection trusts include the Cayman Islands and Bermuda.

Although these trusts are usually harder to find than a domestic asset protection trust, most countries honor enforcement of criminal cases and convictions—so if you’re charged with a crime involved with the assets, they won’t be protected. These trusts are also generally more expensive to establish than a domestic trust.

Medicaid Asset Protection Trusts

A Medicaid asset protection trust can be used to help someone with assets qualify for Medicaid benefits. This kind of trust prevents your assets from being counted for Medicaid eligibility purposes.

States have different asset limits for Medicaid eligibility. Though some big assets aren’t considered in the eligibility, such as a primary residence or a vehicle, the limits are still so low that they can easily be exceeded by other assets. Putting that property into a Medicaid asset protection trust will stop this from happening.

Keep in mind that you cannot establish a Medicaid asset protection trust if you’re planning on applying for Medicaid right after. It must be set up at least five years before you apply for Medicaid.

Pros and Cons of an Asset Protection Trust

Asset protection trusts are helpful for individuals with high net worths or who own a business. But they come with both pros and cons.

For example, it’s beneficial that an asset protection trust will keep your property safe from creditors. But creating a trust can be an expensive process, and in some cases, it must be established before any claims are made against you. Asset protection trusts are also irrevocable, which means once they’re created, they cannot be reversed.

While foreign asset protection trusts typically provide more security for your assets and are harder to locate, they are more expensive to establish than a domestic asset trust. They also sometimes require creating a company during the process, which can trigger tax implications. Additionally, a foreign asset protection trust is subject to any risks associated with the foreign country in which it is held, such as economic and political risks.

How to Establish an Asset Protection Trust

Setting up an asset protection trust requires working with an experienced estate planning attorney. This kind of professional knows the intricacies of how the trusts work and what the trust laws in your state may be.

After finding an appropriate estate planning attorney, you’ll work with them to create the trust document. This will identify the trustee or the person who administers the assets, as well as the trust beneficiaries who will receive assets held in the trust.

Once the trust document is created, you’ll then have to place your resources within the trust. The type of asset protection trust you decide to use will determine how you fund it. For example, some foreign asset protection trusts require creating a limited liability company (LLC) before you can transfer your property. There are also tax implications of funding a trust, so be sure to discuss them in detail with your estate planning attorney.

Bottom Line

Asset protection trusts are a type of trust that shields assets from creditors and lawsuits. There are various types of asset protection trusts, including both domestic and foreign trusts along with special Medicaid asset protection trusts. Individuals considering a trust should work with a qualified estate planning attorney to help them navigate the process of setting up and maintaining a trust as well as understand any tax implications that may be involved.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.