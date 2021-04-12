Understanding The Financial Risk Manager (FRM) Certification

Risk is the chance that an investment’s actual performance could differ from its expected return. Assessing and managing risk is one of an investor’s main jobs, whether they’re individuals or giant financial companies. Financial risk manager is an accreditation for financial professionals who are trained to help institutions identify, measure and manage risk.

What Is a FRM?

FRM stands for financial risk manager, a certification offered by the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP). Recognized in every major market and consistently in demand by nearly all big banks and other financial firms, the FRM certifies the holder’s command of risk-management concepts.

Risk management involves analyzing and pricing risk into financial decisions. Any money a company spends, invests, sends or receives brings with it the risk that it won’t see a positive return or will lose value. Risk management is a way to assess these and other risks, quantify how likely they are to result in adverse events and then develop a preemptive plan of action.

“Risk management allows the risk-taking activities of the financial markets to happen in a healthy way,” says Lori Nitschke, chief marketing officer at GARP. “In addition to protecting organizations from danger, risk managers help business leaders understand the landscape so they can make better decisions.”

What Does a FRM Do?

If that sounds abstract, keep in mind that risk managers generally provide three main services: risk-based recommendations, risk pricing and risk mitigation.

Here’s what that means for you, practically speaking. At a bank, a loan officer reviews applications, using applicants’ risk profiles to determine how likely they are to pay loans back. The risk manager comes into play as the person responsible for setting an organization’s appetite for risk: in this case, weighing in on what types of loans it is willing to make.

To balance the greater levels of risk a bank may be willing to take on, the FRM would help determine what interest rates people with varying qualities of credit history qualify for. The higher the score, the more likely they are to repay their loan, and the better rate they’re likely to receive. (Of course, the opposite is also true.)

While these days risk managers are more likely to be writing and reviewing models that automate loan selection, FRMs also set guidelines for how many loans a bank might take on at each risk level in order to minimize the entire bank’s exposure should a financial downturn make some borrowers less likely to repay the loans.

In addition, FRMs suggest ways to diversify risk, such as adding a number of highly secured loans to the portfolio or employing derivatives to hedge loan risk, thus mitigating total risk.

If a bank is nearing the limit for the amount of risk it should take on, a risk manager may counsel setting aside sufficient reserves and assessing the possible impact on the amount of money the U.S. government requires the bank to have on hand at any time.

Though some FRMs are employed in academia, regulatory agencies or financial consulting, most holders of the FRM certification work in the risk departments of financial institutions, such as banks, hedge funds and pension funds. Job titles range broadly and might include a derivatives trader at the investment arm of a financial services conglomerate, a chief risk or compliance officer at an asset management firm or a quantitative business analyst at a commercial bank.

Requirements to Become an FRM

To achieve the FRM designation, applicants complete a two-part examination emphasizing practical experience and covering major topics in financial risk, including:

Quantitative Analysis. Employing mathematical and statistical measurement and modeling to comprehend and predict risk.

Employing mathematical and statistical measurement and modeling to comprehend and predict risk. Valuation & Risk Models. Using the methods above to determine the likelihood that an investment will incur a loss based on factors specific to it or the larger market.

Using the methods above to determine the likelihood that an investment will incur a loss based on factors specific to it or the larger market. Financial Markets & Products. Addressing the most common types of market risk, which include risk connected with interest rates (fluctuations in interest rates affect primarily fixed income investments), equities (movements in the price of stocks), commodities (the changing prices of staples such as crude oil or coffee) and currency (also called exchange-rate risk, affecting investors holding assets denominated in another country’s currency).

Addressing the most common types of market risk, which include risk connected with interest rates (fluctuations in interest rates affect primarily fixed income investments), equities (movements in the price of stocks), commodities (the changing prices of staples such as crude oil or coffee) and currency (also called exchange-rate risk, affecting investors holding assets denominated in another country’s currency). Credit Risk Measurement & Management. Measuring the likelihood of loss of principal and interest, and therefore cash flow, as a result of a borrower’s inability to repay a loan or honor a contract.

Unlike many other financial credentials, the FRM carries no coursework requirements, and continuing-education hours are voluntary, with 40 hours recommended every two years. Applicants for the FRM exam need two years of relevant work experience, which must be submitted to GARP within five years of passing Part 2 of the FRM exam.

Pass rates for the exam are holding at around 45%. Applicants can expect to pay anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500 for study materials and exam fees to become an FRM.

The salaries in risk management departments are on par with the front office—departments such as investment banking, sales and trading, and wealth management, which generate revenue for the company directly—but bonuses are smaller, more in line with positions in the middle or back office: in IT, administrative and payment services.

The Final Word on FRMs

Ultimately, a financial professional holding an FRM certification is an informed and experienced scale-balancer.

FRMs are equipped to analyze and contextualize the particulars of a wide range of industries and make recommendations aimed at keeping financial institutions solvent and the economy humming. While you’re unlikely to interact directly with one while charting your financial life, rest assured that the FRMs behind the scene enable most, if not all, of the financial decisions you make.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.