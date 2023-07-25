Understanding The CFTC—The Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Derivatives. Commodities. Options. Futures. If you’re relatively new to investing, making sense of terms like these can be a daunting task. All of them are complex financial instruments that are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The CFTC is a federal agency that has been around for about 50 years. Its purpose is to protect market users and the public from fraud, manipulation and abusive practices in the derivatives market, which includes futures and option contracts.

What Is the CFTC?

The CFTC was established by the Commodity Futures Trading Act of 1974, and it began regulating the derivatives industry in 1975. Since its inception, its authority to regulate trading has been renewed by Congress several times.

The CFTC is made up of five commissioners appointed by the president with the advice and the consent of the Senate, and each commissioner serves staggered five-year terms. The CFTC is designed as a nonpartisan organization; to maintain that status, no more than three commissioners can belong to the same political party.

One of the commissioners is selected as the chairman by each president and confirmed by the Senate. As of 2023, the current chairman is Rostin Behnam, who took the position in January 2022.

What Does the CFTC Do?

The mission of the CFTC is to promote the integrity and resiliency of the U.S. derivatives market. It does this through regulation and imposing sanctions on rule-breakers.

To understand the CFTC’s role and responsibilities, it’s important to understand a few key terms:

Derivatives. A derivative is a security with a price that's dependent on an underlying asset, like stocks, bonds or commodities.

Options. An option is an agreement to exchange an asset, such as shares of stock or a bond, at a specific price in the future. However, the party buying the contract isn't obligated to execute the contract.

Futures. Under this type of agreement, two parties commit to exchange an asset at a specific price at a future date—but unlike options, they obligate buyers to execute the contract.

Forwards. These derivative contracts are very similar to futures. But rather than being traded on exchanges, they are exchanged in over-the-counter markets, privately between two parties, so there's less regulation and oversight.

Swaps. With swaps, two parties enter into an agreement to exchange cash flow or liabilities to potentially reduce their expenses or increase profits. They are risky transactions, and generally are only available OTC to institutions rather than individual investors.

With swaps, two parties enter into an agreement to exchange cash flow or liabilities to potentially reduce their expenses or increase profits. They are risky transactions, and generally are only available OTC to institutions rather than individual investors. Commodities. These are the raw materials used to produce valuable finished goods. Popular commodities include crude oil, livestock and precious metals.

These types of investments have become more common—and much more complex. Unfortunately, the CFTC’s budget has not kept pace with the size of the market it’s intended to regulate. As of 2023 the CFTC received an annual budget of $320 million to regulate a market worth an estimated $632 trillion.

CFTC Divisions

Despite budgetary constraints, the CFTC has expanded and grown to adapt to changing markets. Today, it currently has 15 offices and divisions:

Division of Clearing and Risk. This division oversees derivatives clearing organizations (DCOs) and other participants in the clearing process — the procedures that ensure transactions will settle appropriately. It also oversees futures commission merchants, swap dealers, major swap participants and large traders. Division of Enforcement (DOE). The DOE investigates and prosecutes violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and other commission regulations, such as fraud, manipulation or other misconduct. The CFTC whistleblower program falls under this division. Division of Market Oversight (DMO). The DMO provides oversight of derivatives platforms, reviews new applications for designated contract markets and evaluates existing trading platforms to ensure compliance. Market Participants Division (MPD). The MPD oversees the derivatives market intermediaries, such as commodity pool operators, commodity trading advisors, futures commission merchants and other dealers. Division of Data (DOD). The DOD handles the commission’s data strategy and data analytics, including input of data from registered entities and integrating that information with other data sources. Division of Administration (DA). The DA handles the internal management of the CFTC, including financial, personnel and security operations. Office of the Chief Economist (OCE). This department provides support and advice to the CFTC regarding the economy and researches policy issues. The OCE helps implement new financial market regulations by providing insight and economic expertise. Office of the General Counsel (OGC). The OGC is the division responsible for legal services. It represents the CFTC in litigation, provides legal advice and manages the CFTC’s policymaking and enforcement dockets. Office of International Affairs (OIA). The OIA is the division responsible for international regulatory issues. It represents the CFTC at meetings of international regulators. Office of Public Affairs (OPA): The OPA is the public-facing office of the CFTC. It provides consumer-ready communications and information about enforcement actions and news. Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs (OLIA). The OLIA serves as the CFTC liaison with members of Congress, federal agencies and the White House. Office of Minority and Women Inclusion (OMWI). The OMWI office leads civil rights, equal employment opportunity, diversity and inclusion programs for the CFTC. Office of Technology Innovation (OTI). This office is the financial technology innovation hub. It uses technology to improvise education and collaboration, and it encourages innovation in regulatory oversight. Office of Customer Education and Outreach (OCEO). The OCEO is responsible for customer and public education initiatives. It helps the public spot and report fraudulent activities regarding commodities or derivatives. Office of the Inspector General (OIG). The OIG is an independent organizational unit within the CFTC. It evaluates the CFTC and detects inefficiencies, fraud and abuses to maintain the commission’s integrity and effectiveness.

Through its various offices and divisions, the CFTC plays a key role in the U.S. derivatives market. It provides market users and the general public with information about fraudulent or abusive practices related to commodity futures and options markets. With regulations, guidelines and public education, the CFTC works to ensure those markets remain secure, stable and transparent.

SEC vs. CFTC

Both the CFTC and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission play important roles in protecting investors. They are both government regulatory agencies that provide oversight of financial markets.

The SEC is older than the CFTC, established shortly after the Great Depression. While the CFTC is focused on derivatives, the SEC focuses on investment securities like stocks and bonds.

The SEC protects investors by requiring companies, fund and asset managers to disclose key financial details. And the SEC created rules and regulations on how brokers and advisors can treat investors.

The SEC and the CFTC do have some areas of overlap, and with the rise of digital assets like cryptocurrency, there is some debate about which agency should be the primary regulator. To date, both agencies have taken enforcement actions related to digital assets. The SEC has treated cryptocurrencies as securities, while the CFTC has viewed some cryptocurrencies as commodities, making it difficult to make a clear-cut determination on which agency should regulate crypto.

