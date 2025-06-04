Understanding Social Security: The Impact of Remarriage on Benefits

Social Security can make or break retirement for many older Americans, and your marital status can have a direct impact on how much you receive.

Married, divorced, and widowed spouses could be entitled to extra money each month. But there are strict eligibility requirements to receive these benefits, and if your marital status changes during retirement, it could also affect your payments. Here's everything you need to know.

What are spousal benefits?

Spousal benefits are a type of Social Security for those who are currently or previously married, and the eligibility requirements will depend on which type of benefit you're looking to collect.

For those currently married, you may be entitled to spousal benefits if:

You and your spouse have been married for at least one continuous year

Your spouse can receive either retirement or disability benefits

You're at least 62 years old or caring for a child who is either under age 16 or disabled

If you've divorced, you can still qualify for benefits based on your ex-spouse's work record. However, there are a few additional requirements you'll need to meet:

You and your spouse must have been married for at least 10 years prior to divorcing

You cannot currently be married

If you've been divorced for fewer than two years, you'll need to wait to file until your ex-spouse begins taking benefits

Widowed spouses could also be entitled to survivors benefits after their spouse passes away. Once you reach your full retirement age (which is age 67 for everyone born in 1960 or later), you could receive 100% of your spouse's payment in survivors benefits.

How much can you receive?

With both spousal and divorce benefits, the most you can collect is 50% of the amount your spouse or ex-spouse is entitled to at their full retirement age. Filing before your full retirement age will reduce your spousal or divorce payment, but unlike with retirement benefits, delaying up to age 70 will not increase your benefit.

If you're also entitled to retirement benefits based on your work record, you can still receive additional types of Social Security -- but only if your retirement benefit is lower.

For example, say you'll receive $800 per month in retirement benefits at your full retirement age, while your spouse will collect $2,000 per month at that age. Your maximum spousal benefit in this case would be $1,000 per month. The Social Security Administration will pay your $800 monthly payment first, then you'll earn an extra $200 per month in spousal benefits so that your total payment is $1,000 per month.

Also, in all cases, these benefits will not affect the spouse's payments in any way. Even if a retiree has multiple people claiming spousal or divorce benefits on their record, it won't reduce their payments.

What if your marital status changes in retirement?

Remarriage in retirement could affect your benefit in several ways. You might become eligible for spousal benefits, you might lose benefits you once had, or your benefit amount could change.

For example, say you were collecting spousal benefits during a previous marriage, then continued to receive divorce benefits after the marriage ended. If you remarry and your current spouse is not entitled to either retirement or disability Social Security, you'll lose your divorce benefits and also won't qualify for spousal benefits.

Similarly, your benefit amount could change if your spouses' benefits differ. Say, for instance, your ex-spouse collected $2,000 per month in retirement benefits, resulting in a $1,000 spousal benefit for you. If you remarry and your new spouse is earning a $3,000 monthly payment, your maximum spousal benefit will increase to $1,500 per month.

Survivors benefits are a bit trickier, and whether or not you can continue collecting these payments will depend on your age:

If you're receiving survivors benefits and remarry before age 50, your benefits will be suspended in most cases.

If you remarry between ages 50 and 59, you may be able to keep your benefits if you were disabled and unable to work at the time of the remarriage.

If you're age 60 or older, you can generally either continue receiving survivors benefits or switch to spousal benefits, depending on which payment is higher.

The average spousal and divorce benefit is around $948 per month, according to April 2025 data from the Social Security Administration, while the average nondisabled widow collects around $1,862 per month in survivors benefits. If you qualify for these benefits, it's wise to take full advantage of them to maximize your monthly income.

