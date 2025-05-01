Understanding NVIDIA's Position In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 37.05 33.50 20.70 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 89.11 12.97 17.01 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Qualcomm Inc 15.15 5.89 3.95 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 97.35 2.75 6.18 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Texas Instruments Inc 30.31 8.86 9.16 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% ARM Holdings PLC 150.07 18.73 32.76 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 62.27 2.76 10.41 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 18.41 1.77 2.77 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 16.19 9.02 13.11 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% Microchip Technology Inc 80.84 4.11 5.26 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 19.25 1.14 1.73 0.32% $0.39 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.68 1.92 1.05 2.95% $30.11 $26.62 1.05% United Microelectronics Corp 12.25 1.47 2.40 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 10.94 1.90 2.43 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% First Solar Inc 10.69 1.65 3.18 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 19.78 1.54 2.57 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1435 11.82 23.19 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 111.20 9.47 13.29 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Qorvo Inc 123.55 1.97 1.84 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Universal Display Corp 27.04 3.70 9.25 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Average 123.64 5.44 8.5 6.15% $4.11 $3.92 11.69%

By thoroughly analyzing NVIDIA, we can discern the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 37.05 is 0.3x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 33.5 , which is 6.16x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 20.7 , which is 2.44x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 24.27% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion is 6.28x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 7.33x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 77.94%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.69%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales at a premium. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance and growth potential relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Sell Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.