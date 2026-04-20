Understanding the New Intraday Margin Requirements

FINRA has adopted significant changes to its margin rule with potential impacts on active investors. If you currently engage in or are considering an active investment strategy, be sure to understand what's changing and how this will affect you.

These changes, which will become effective June 4, 2026 (with a permitted transition period through October 20, 2027, for brokerage firms that need more time), are designed to provide more trading flexibility while maintaining investor protections. However, frequent trading with margin remains a high-risk activity that requires careful management of your funds.

Changes to Rules That Impact Frequent Trading on Margin

FINRA is replacing current day trading margin provisions, including the requirements for "pattern day traders" (the PDT rules), with new intraday margin requirements. This change modernizes how brokerage firms monitor and manage risk.

Under the current rules, member firms designate investors as pattern day traders based on trade count and impose restrictions such as a minimum $25,000 equity requirement.

The new requirements take a different, risk-based approach:

There’s no $25,000 minimum equity requirement for day trading.

for day trading. There’s no "pattern day trader" designation based on counting trades. Instead, your firm monitors your account to ensure you maintain adequate equity during the trading day relative to your actual positions.

based on counting trades. Instead, your firm monitors your account to ensure you maintain adequate equity relative to your actual positions. If an imbalance occurs and your account doesn’t have enough equity to cover your open positions, you have an "intraday margin deficit" that you're expected to satisfy as promptly as possible .

. If you repeatedly fail to satisfy intraday margin deficits promptly, this may result in your account being restricted for up to 90 days.

These intraday margin requirements are intended to simplify requirements around active trading and reflect advances in technology that allow firms to monitor risk in real time.

Margin Account Basics

To trade using margin, you must first open a margin account and deposit a minimum amount as set by your brokerage firm. However, $2,000 is the minimum equity required to engage in leveraged trading (trading on margin).

You can trade in a margin account with less than $2,000 in equity, but you cannot use leverage—you must trade only with the cash you have available (unleveraged trading).

Under the new requirements, you must hold adequate maintenance margin—a minimum equity level of 25 percent of the current market value of the long margin-eligible equity securities in your margin account—throughout the entire trading day, not just at end of the day. Your firm has the authority to impose higher requirements if they choose.

The new requirements will typically cover all activity in your margin account during the day, including margin used for trading zero-day-to-expiration (0DTE) options.

Transitioning to the Intraday Margin Requirements

Brokerage firms will have an 18-month transition period to phase in the new requirements. Your firm might continue operating under the old day trading margin requirements during the transition, or they might choose to migrate to the new system sooner. Contact your firm to be sure you understand how the changes might affect your account.

Once firms transition to the new intraday margin requirements, they’ll have flexibility in how they implement them. Your firm may choose to monitor margin accounts in real time and proactively block trades that would create deficits. Or it may compute your intraday margin requirement at the end of the trading day and call for margin from accounts that had intraday margin deficits. Firms may also use a combination of these approaches.

Additional Information for Investors

Remember, while the new requirements provide more flexibility, frequent trading with margin remains risky. You should always have adequate capital before trading with margin, and only use money that you can afford to lose.

Be sure to take your risk tolerance level into account when thinking about whether this investment strategy is a good fit for you, and consider talking with an investment professional about the best way to achieve your financial goals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.