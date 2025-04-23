Understanding Microsoft's Position In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 29.56 9.01 10.47 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 29.87 21.33 6.52 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 112.11 16.52 14.55 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 92.45 16.99 13.53 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 41.76 48.58 12.23 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 23.76 6.95 3.90 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 383.34 11.71 12.82 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.93 2.79 5.38 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 39.37 22.87 7.17 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 25.70 9.14 7.35 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% Progress Software Corp 44.60 5.64 3.12 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 17.41 14.58 1.13 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 57.27 82.75 1.72 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 74.55 21.65 7.45 7.78% $0.7 $1.46 13.65%

By closely studying Microsoft, we can observe the following trends:

At 29.56 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.4x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.01 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.42x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 10.47 , surpassing the industry average by 1.41x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% that is 0.39% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion , which is 52.56x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion , which indicates 32.76x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 12.27%, which is much lower than the industry average of 13.65%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the company is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that investors are paying a premium for each dollar of revenue generated. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit margins outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong operational efficiency. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a more stable business model compared to high-growth competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.