Understanding Meta Platforms's Position In Interactive Media & Services Industry Compared To Competitors

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 24.84 8.64 9.72 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 18.81 5.92 5.75 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 9.35 0.80 1.62 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 11.85 4.65 6.01 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Reddit Inc 19.21 7.98 11.78 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Kanzhun Ltd 37.09 3.83 7.98 3.05% $0.38 $1.51 15.4% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 22.05 6.05 1347.62 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 79.33 1.90 2.77 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 85.30 7.76 3.68 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Yelp Inc 18.64 3.33 1.83 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Weibo Corp 6.36 0.63 1.33 0.25% $0.14 $0.36 -1.48% Tripadvisor Inc 34.72 2.49 1.07 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 17.63 0.71 0.96 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Yalla Group Ltd 10.19 1.67 4.16 5.14% $0.03 $0.05 6.54% Taboola.com Ltd 84 1.07 0.65 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Average 32.47 3.49 99.8 2.19% $3.88 $5.32 9.5%

After examining Meta Platforms, the following trends can be inferred:

At 24.84 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.77x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.64 , which is 2.48x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio is 9.72 , which is 0.1x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% is 6.86% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.8x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.53x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 9.5%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

