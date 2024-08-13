Understanding the elusive economic soft landing

The economic landscape is complex and dynamic, constantly influenced by a myriad of factors. Yes, we all get sick of it, but we need to gain an understanding of how this works. One of the most critical elements is the Federal Reserve’s ability to manage inflation rates without triggering a recession, a phenomenon known as a ‘soft landing.’

A soft landing is an economic term that refers to the Federal Reserve’s ability to raise interest rates to curb inflation without causing a recession. It’s a delicate balancing act that requires precise timing and accurate economic forecasting. The Federal Reserve raises interest rates to slow down economic growth and prevent the economy from overheating, which can lead to high inflation. However, if the rates are raised too quickly or too high, it could stifle economic growth and lead to a recession.

Looking back at historical occurrences of soft landing

Historically, soft landings have been rare. An analysis of the federal funds rate, which is the interest rate at which banks lend reserve balances to other banks overnight, reveals a pattern. Each time the rate increases, it is often followed by a recession, as indicated by the gray-shaded areas in the background of the rate chart.

However, there is one notable exception to this pattern. In 1995, the Federal Reserve successfully executed a soft landing. During this period, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates without triggering a recession, a feat that has only been achieved once in the last 12 rate hike cycles.

Comparing the economic backdrop: Then and now

The economic backdrop during the 1995 soft landing significantly differed from today’s economic environment. Throughout the rate hike cycle of the 1990s, the unemployment rate consistently drifted downwards, indicating a robust and growing economy.

In contrast, the current unemployment rate is not moving in the desired direction. This discrepancy in unemployment trends raises questions about the feasibility of a soft landing in today’s economic climate.

Contemplating the possibility of a future soft landing

Despite the historical rarity of soft landings and the current unfavorable unemployment trends, it is still possible for the Federal Reserve to pull off a soft landing. However, this possibility should be approached with caution.

Investing with confidence in the face of uncertainty

While the Federal Reserve can achieve a soft landing, it is not advisable to invest one’s portfolio confidently based on this possibility. Historical data shows that 11 out of the past 12 times a soft landing was projected, a recession ensued.

Therefore, it is prudent for investors to diversify their stock portfolios, especially if they are heavily exposed to an economic recession. Diversification can help mitigate the risks associated with economic downturns and provide a safety net in a recession.

Wrapping up the soft landing discussion

A soft landing is a critical aspect of economic theory and practice. While it has been achieved previously, it is rare and depends heavily on the prevailing economic conditions. As such, while the possibility of a future soft landing exists, investors need to approach this possibility with caution and diversify their portfolios to mitigate potential risks. After all, as history has shown, it’s always a soft landing until it’s not.

