Understanding Contango

Commodities prices are set by investors buying and selling contracts for the delivery of raw materials now and in the future. When prices for a given commodity are lower for delivery today than they are for delivery in the future, it’s called contango.

What Is Contango?

When trading commodities like iron ore, crude oil or wheat, the price of an asset for immediate delivery is known as the spot price. There are also a wide range of future prices, which are what investors and companies are willing to pay for delivery of a commodity at different times in the future.

If a market is in a state of contango, the spot price is lower than future prices. In other words, investors are willing to pay more in the future for the commodity than what they would pay for it today.

This creates an upward sloping curve of future prices over time relative to the current spot price.

Contango Market Curve

Here is a chart showing hypothetical prices for a wheat futures market that is in contango.

You can see that the current spot price is $310 per 5,000 bushels. The price curve rises steadily for a period of time before stabilizing and going flat again. This is an example of a market in contango.

What Causes Contango?

Some of the common causes of contango in a market include:

Inflation. When inflation is high, it pushes up future prices. If investors expect inflation will keep rising, they could start buying futures at elevated prices expecting that the spot price at that later date will go up too.

When inflation is high, it pushes up future prices. If investors expect inflation will keep rising, they could start buying futures at elevated prices expecting that the spot price at that later date will go up too. Supply/demand disruptions. If investors expect shortages of a commodity—say from bad weather destroying crops or supply chains running into trouble—they may opt to pay higher future prices in anticipation of these problems. A surprise bountiful harvest could also cause contango, where there is more of a commodity available than there is demand. Spot prices fall until the extra supply goes away and futures prices go back up to the normal average.

If investors expect shortages of a commodity—say from bad weather destroying crops or supply chains running into trouble—they may opt to pay higher future prices in anticipation of these problems. A surprise bountiful harvest could also cause contango, where there is more of a commodity available than there is demand. Spot prices fall until the extra supply goes away and futures prices go back up to the normal average. Cost of carry. It costs money to store, insure and protect commodities like oil, grain and metals. If companies need these commodities in the future, they might find it more affordable and simpler to pay more for a future price versus paying less at the spot price today. Then they don’t have to deal with the costs of carrying the physical asset.

It costs money to store, insure and protect commodities like oil, grain and metals. If companies need these commodities in the future, they might find it more affordable and simpler to pay more for a future price versus paying less at the spot price today. Then they don’t have to deal with the costs of carrying the physical asset. Market uncertainty. Markets are unpredictable by nature, characterized by constantly changing prices. Commodities buyers may prefer to lock in futures prices above the current spot price, rather than waiting and possibly running into a situation where the actual price ends up even higher. This especially applies to VIX future contracts—investors are less certain about what the stock market will do six months from now versus tomorrow, incentivizing them to pay more to hedge using long-term VIX futures.

Contango vs. Backwardation

Backwardation is the opposite of contango. If a futures market is in a state of backwardation, investors are paying more today for a commodity/financial asset than they will in the future. This creates a downward sloping curve for futures prices over time relative to the current spot price.

Backwardation is rare, given that prices typically rise due to inflation as well as storage costs. But market conditions might lead to backwardation temporarily.

For example, this could happen if investors expect a future supply surge for a commodity, a major drop in demand, or the economy is in a state of deflation, where prices are falling usually due to a recession.

Contango is typically a condition of a bullish market, where people think prices and demand will go up in the future. Backwardation is a condition of a bearish market, where investors think prices and demand will fall in the future. Contango is more common. As opposed to backwardation, investors usually expect long-term pricing to go up in commodities markets.

How to Benefit From Contango

If you see a market in contango, you could benefit both as a consumer and as an investor.

Contango for Consumers

As a consumer, you can see that the market expects prices will go up for a certain commodity. You could potentially save money by spending now on that asset versus waiting for the future.

For example, if oil is in a state of contango, you could potentially buy lower-cost airfare now. If you see lumber and other building materials in contango, you could save money on construction and home renovations rather than later when prices go up. Businesses might also stock up on commodities during periods of contango.

Contango for Investors

As an investor, consider what you think the actual spot price of a commodity/financial asset will be versus its current higher future price.

If you think the market has pushed the futures price too high because of contango, you could agree to sell a futures contract at the higher price. Then on the date of the contract, you buy at the lower spot price.

Let’s say a contract for future delivery of crude oil is priced at $90 per barrel, for example, but you think the price of oil will be only $85 at that time. If the trade works out as expected, you’d profit at $5 per barrel.

Contango and Commodity ETFs

Trading commodity ETFs is another great strategy. These exchange-traded funds don’t own physical assets—they take up too much space and have a high cost of carry. Instead, they track commodity prices by rolling over short-term futures contracts. They sell existing positions as they gets close to expiring and buy again at the new price.

With this strategy, the ETF could lose money during periods of contango. This is because when the ETF rolls their contracts over, they might have to renew those contracts at a higher price. As an investor, you could make money by short selling these ETFs (a trade that makes money when the price of the ETF goes down).

Contango Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When is a market in contango?

A market is in contango when a commodity/financial asset’s futures prices are rising above its current spot price, creating an upward sloping price curve. This shows that investors expect the price of the commodity/financial asset to go up in the future.

What was a recent market example of contango?

The COVID-19 crisis led to a significant stretch of contango in the oil markets. People essentially stopped traveling and demand for oil collapsed. But since refinery capacity is hard to adjust quickly, production continued at close to pre-COVID levels.

With so much oil for so little demand, the spot price of oil fell below zero. Suppliers had to pay companies to buy oil to make up for their storage costs. However, investors knew this was only a temporary shock. The futures prices of oil were much higher showing conditions were expected to rebound.

How does contango affect stocks and other investments?

Contango is a condition of the commodities and futures market. It doesn’t apply directly to stocks. You could track commodities markets though for information to help your stock trades. For example, if oil has gone into steep contango, this could be good news for oil companies and bad news for airlines. You could then adjust your portfolio as needed.

Contango has a much bigger impact on ETFs. Most commodity ETFs use rolling contracts, where they keep exchanging their existing short-term futures contracts before they expire for new ones. If prices go up, they lose money on the exchange each time, hurting their performance.

What are investment risks with contango?

If you have commodity ETFs in your portfolio, contango could hurt their value. Another risk with contango is figuring out how long it will last. You could make trades in the futures market because other investors seem to expect ongoing contango. But conditions could change quickly and if prices fall, those trades could lose money.

Make sure you understand that any investment involves risk and that price expectations in futures markets are just predictions, not guaranteed.

