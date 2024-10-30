Understanding Broadcom's Position In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry Compared To Competitors

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Broadcom Background

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Broadcom Inc 144.82 12.76 17.75 -2.77% $6.39 $8.36 47.27% NVIDIA Corp 66.24 59.59 36.53 30.94% $19.71 $22.57 122.4% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 35.01 8.21 13.44 8.36% $360.77 $439.35 38.95% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 147.21 4.72 11.19 0.47% $1.12 $2.86 8.88% Qualcomm Inc 22.51 7.95 5.32 8.67% $2.87 $5.22 11.15% Texas Instruments Inc 39.28 11.16 12.35 7.9% $1.76 $2.21 8.61% ARM Holdings PLC 388.65 29.10 47.12 4.07% $0.23 $0.91 39.11% Micron Technology Inc 154.54 2.66 4.82 1.99% $3.63 $2.74 93.27% Analog Devices Inc 70.87 3.32 12.11 1.11% $1.04 $1.31 -24.84% Intel Corp 95.42 0.85 1.77 -1.46% $0.86 $4.55 -0.9% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 111.15 20.73 24.10 4.66% $0.13 $0.28 15.03% Microchip Technology Inc 31.50 6.62 6.55 1.98% $0.41 $0.74 -45.76% ON Semiconductor Corp 18.54 3.71 4.41 4.11% $0.58 $0.78 -17.15% STMicroelectronics NV 7.61 1.46 1.77 3.51% $1.31 $1.15 -25.29% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc 27.89 2 3.29 1.38% $0.56 $0.4 -11.54% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.43 2.33 1.21 2.62% $26.08 $23.07 2.91% First Solar Inc 17.20 2.82 5.57 4.94% $0.48 $0.5 24.65% United Microelectronics Corp 11.27 1.67 2.63 3.76% $27.9 $19.98 0.89% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.26 2.47 3.62 1.9% $0.25 $0.36 -15.47% Universal Display Corp 45.90 6.65 16.35 3.47% $0.07 $0.12 8.15% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 120.79 7.99 12.83 1.88% $0.04 $0.1 28.25% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 40.82 10.95 12.30 3.28% $0.04 $0.08 -34.72% Average 71.1 9.38 11.39 4.74% $21.42 $25.2 10.79%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

Through an analysis of Broadcom, we can infer the following trends:

At 144.82, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 2.04x, suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 12.76 which exceeds the industry average by 1.36x.

The Price to Sales ratio of 17.75, which is 1.56x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of -2.77% is 7.51% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $6.39 Billion, which is 0.3x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $8.36 Billion is 0.33x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 47.27% exceeds the industry average of 10.79%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Broadcom in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Broadcom exhibits a relatively higher debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07 compared to its top 4 peers, suggesting a higher proportion of debt in the company's capital structure.

This higher level of debt can pose greater financial risk.

Key Takeaways

For Broadcom, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to industry peers, indicating the stock may be overvalued. In contrast, the low ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest lower profitability and operational efficiency relative to competitors. However, the high revenue growth rate could be a positive factor for future performance in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.